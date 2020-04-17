Joseph Hoffman

Meet Joseph Hoffman

Student’s School: Ewing

Parents Names: Mark & April Hoffman

Siblings Names/Ages: Isaac 25, Jacob 22,Emma 14

Hoof Man Inc.

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football 4 years, Basketball 3 years, Track 4 years, FCA FBLA, E-club

What is your favorite memory of high school? All of the bus rides to football

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Have fun.

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast. I hope to be successful

0
0
0
0
0