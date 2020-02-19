Meet Jorge vigil jr
Student’s School: Elkhorn valley school
Parents Names: Maria salgado
Siblings Names/Ages: Dulce salgado 21, Ruth vigil 16, Estaban vigil 14, and Esther vigil 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Track 2 years, Show choir 2 years
What is your favorite memory of high school?
I don't just one favorite memory because when we get into chemistry class they always help me make more but we make jokes and i love them and the class itself is also great
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Actually try put in an effort because you could get something out of it
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? In five years I don't know where I will be and I don't want to know that's for future me to know and right now me to find out but right now i honestly don't even know if I want to go to college but if i did i would probably go to northeast and take my generals then make a choice from there and if i do go to college ill probably just keep working part time