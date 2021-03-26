Jordna

Student’s Name: Jordan Lindgren

 

Student’s School: Elgin High School

 

Parents Names: Jim and Becky Lindgren

 

Siblings Names/Ages:         Olivia Lindgren (18) and Collin Lindgren (15)                                               

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, Football, Speech, CyberPatriot, One Act, Basketball, Track, Quiz Bowl

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? When I had to eat a pie during homecoming in 2020

 

What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is taught by my mom, Calculus

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? I would tell them to work as hard as you can and try out activities that you don’t want to do.

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am going to the University of South Dakota with a major in History and a minor in Archeology. I hope I am going to college at Boston University in five years to start my Doctor's degree in Archeology.

 

