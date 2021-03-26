Student’s Name: Jordan Lindgren
Student’s School: Elgin High School
Parents Names: Jim and Becky Lindgren
Siblings Names/Ages: Olivia Lindgren (18) and Collin Lindgren (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, Football, Speech, CyberPatriot, One Act, Basketball, Track, Quiz Bowl
What is your favorite memory of high school? When I had to eat a pie during homecoming in 2020
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is taught by my mom, Calculus
What advice can you offer underclassmen? I would tell them to work as hard as you can and try out activities that you don’t want to do.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am going to the University of South Dakota with a major in History and a minor in Archeology. I hope I am going to college at Boston University in five years to start my Doctor's degree in Archeology.