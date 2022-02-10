Student’s Name: Johannah Tassemeyer
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Gretchen Tassemeyer
Siblings Names/Ages: Justin Tassemeyer, 30 and Alex Tassemeyer, 23.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, FBLA, basketball, show choir, track, BMW and one act.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory from high school was Freshman year all together. I loved experiencing State Basketball and State FBLA.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is accounting because there are only a couple of people in the class and our conversations are always interesting.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary was playing kickball at recess with most of our class or having fun while playing games at the holiday class parties.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss my classmates and a couple of people in other classes.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending college at the University of South Dakota to study social work. In five years, I plan on finishing college and finding a job in the South Dakota/Nebraska area.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel around the world, swim with dolphins, and buy a big house.