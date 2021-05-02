Student’s Name: Joseph Getzfred
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: Tony and Denise Getzfred
Siblings Names/Ages: Jessi Getzfred 16, Anthony Getzfred 22, Christina Getzfred 27
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Track, One-Act Crew, Journalism, FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? My first ever high school football varsity win.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class would have to be chemistry because I like the different elements and how combining them can cause different outcomes.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don't take every day too seriously and try to enjoy what high school has to offer.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My plan is to be in the Airforce doing something related to cyber. In five years I hope to see myself applying to be a military pilot.