Student’s Name: Jesse Green
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Jack and Peggy Green
Siblings Names/Ages: Brant 43, Kylie 29 and Kelsey 24
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, basketball, musical, FFA and FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? All the games played in P.E.
What is your favorite class and why? Construction because it’s fun when it’s warm outside
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Mr. Eickholt’s fish
What will you miss after you graduate? Some of the teachers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend Northeast for electrical construction and control plan. Plan to be working at Boyd’s Electric in 5 years.
What are three things on your bucket list? To graduate, to be successful and to live life to its fullest.