Student’s Name: Jerikka A. Simpson
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools Tilden NE.
Parents Names: Kat and Brian Maughan
Siblings Names/Ages: Jordan, Korban, Nick, Alyssa, Jaryn
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
2 years of choir, 4 years of art, 2 years of FFA, Derby for 2 years
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My 8th period CNA class
What is your favorite class and why?
Mis. K's healthy relationships class because I learned what to look for in a guy
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Just remember to respect your teachers, and don't let other people tear you down
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I am going to college. I want to major in music, and I will have a job while I am going to school. In five years I want to be done with college and have a full time job