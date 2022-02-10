Student’s Name: Jazmyn Kay Rose Garcia
Student’s School: Neligh – Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Shannon Garcia and Jose & Sylvia Garcia
Siblings Names/Ages: Anthony Garcia – 30, Casey Garcia – 25,
Alex Gamez Carrillo – 20, Yoselin Garcia – 2
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band, choir, one act and FCCLA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When Mr. Metschke told the class how my grandpa fixed a hole in the door so mice couldn’t get in.
What is your favorite class and why? Civics because we have really good talks with Mr. Bloedorn.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Mrs. Wanek was gone on my first day and she left me a note and I kept it with me all year.
What will you miss after you graduate? I’ll miss sitting with my friends and talking and laughing with them and some teachers too.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to Northeast Community College for business and in 5 years I hope to be working a good job and being successful.
What are three things on your bucket list? I want to visit Mexico and see family, I want to start a good business in the future, and go to DisneyLand.