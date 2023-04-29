Student’s Name: Jaykwon Petite
Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents Names: Laura Ferguson
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA,FBLA, basketball, football, track, skills USA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Just having the opportunity to meet and grow great relationships with people.
What is your favorite class and why? It would definitely have to be world history.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Definitely football during recess.
What will you miss after you graduate?
Definitely my peers and teachers, also sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I will be going to Southeast Community College in Lincoln and hope be employed in five years.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Travel the country and world, sky diving,make money.