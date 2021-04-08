Student’s Name: Jasmine Dozler
School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Janet and Berton Dozler Jr.
Siblings Names/Ages: Jamie Dozler, 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I did track for 1 year, volleyball for 3 years, one act for 4 years, and musical for 2 years, as well as Junior Right to Life all 4 years.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was when we delivered clothes to the orphan grain train and I tried getting onto the bus from the back, smoked my head, completely black out, and ended up having a concussion. I ended up missing school that Monday.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Medical Terminology, because I really enjoyed the class and it has really helped me prepare for the nursing field.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
My advice to younger classmen is to be respectful, don’t let people use you and know your boundaries.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans include attending Wayne State College and majoring in Medical Laboratory Science.