Student’s Name: Jaryn Palmer
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 4:55 pm
Parents Names: Kat and Brian Maughan and Kevin Behrens
Siblings Names/Ages: Jordan(31) Korban(27) Nic(26) Hope(26) Alyssa(21) Jerikka(20) Brianna(20) Norah(11) Skylar(10)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in FBLA, FCCLA, FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? National FFA, making Mrs.Parks mad during personal finance.
What is your favorite class and why? Any class with Mrs.Parks and Mrs.Knust, they know how to make their classes enjoyable.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Sixth grade class zoo trip, also when we had paper all over the bus going to the zoo and Mr.Black collected it all and would dump it out all around the class so we had to pick them up.
What will you miss after you graduate? Mrs.Parks classes and Mrs.Knust parenting class.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending Northeast Community College to get my generals, then transfer to Wayne State for Criminal Justice. I hope to have a good job in the Criminal Justice field in five years.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Paris, go on a cruise, swim with sharks, go to Wyoming.