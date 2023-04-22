Student’s Name: Jamie Lynn Dozler
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: Janet and Berton Dozler
Siblings Names Ages: Jasmine Dozler 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, track, quiz bowl, one act, and speech.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When Corbin broke the periodic table.
What is your favorite class and why? English Lit because we have it three days a week and Mrs. Wiig is amazing.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing line tag and dodgeball when Mr. Wells was the P.E. teacher.
What will you miss after you graduate? My sophomore friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My plans are to go to Wayne State to get a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. I hope to be graduated and start on my journey of getting into the FBI in 5 years.