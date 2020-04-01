Meet James Kester
Student’s School: Clearwater
Parents Names: Duane & Jenn
Siblings Names/Ages: Spencer 16, Calissa 15, Lenora 12 and Luke 10
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, track, speech, one act, quiz bowl and skills USA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Our game of witch hunt and flipped a table
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Plan on attending UNL majoring in accounting, to be an accountant in 5 years.