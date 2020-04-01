James Kester

Meet James Kester

Student’s School: Clearwater

Parents Names: Duane & Jenn

Siblings Names/Ages: Spencer 16, Calissa 15, Lenora 12 and Luke 10

CVA

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, track, speech, one act, quiz bowl and skills USA

What is your favorite memory of high school? Our game of witch hunt and flipped a table 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?  Plan on attending UNL majoring in accounting, to be an accountant in 5 years. 

