Student’s Name: Jacob Ryan Cleveland
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Ryan and Tiffany
Siblings Names/Ages: Paxton age 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
National Honor Society, Football, Wrestling, Choir, Show Choir, Band, and FFA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Hanging out with my friends
What is your favorite class and why? Welding because we get to work on some very cool projects
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Study hard
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Go to Northeast Community College - I am enrolled in the Welding program and then will complete the Hydraulics program. In five years I’d like to be working at Nucor in my field of study and growing my cow herd.