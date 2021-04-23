Jacob

Student’s Name: Jacob Ryan Cleveland 

 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

 

Parents Names: Ryan and Tiffany

Siblings Names/Ages:     Paxton age 14                                        

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school?

National Honor Society, Football, Wrestling, Choir, Show Choir, Band, and FFA. 

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Hanging out with my friends 

 

What is your favorite class and why? Welding because we get to work on some very cool projects 

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Study hard 

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

Go to Northeast Community College - I am enrolled in the Welding program and then will complete the Hydraulics program.  In five years I’d like to be working at Nucor in my field of study and growing my cow herd.  

 

