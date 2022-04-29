Student’s Name: Jacob Behnk
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Jerry and Patti Behnk
Siblings Names/Ages: Sarah, Logan, Lauren and Christian
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy this morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 10:24 am