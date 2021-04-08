jackson

Student’s Name: Jackson Keetle

 

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale

 

Parents Names: Steve and Stephanie Keetle

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Erin 25 Shelby 23                                       

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school?

FFA, Basketball, and Track 

What is your favorite memory of high school?

 Any time in the shop

What is your favorite class and why?

 Any shop class, because I could be doing hands-on work.

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

Make the best of anything.

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

workforce. I hope to be in my own house with land.

 

