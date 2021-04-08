Student’s Name: Jackson Keetle
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Steve and Stephanie Keetle
Siblings Names/Ages: Erin 25 Shelby 23
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
FFA, Basketball, and Track
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Any time in the shop
What is your favorite class and why?
Any shop class, because I could be doing hands-on work.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Make the best of anything.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
workforce. I hope to be in my own house with land.