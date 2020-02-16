Meet Jace Thompson
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Trichia Thompson and the late Steven Thompson
Siblings Names/Ages: Jessica Cole - 31, Shaylee Laursen - 27
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, Student Council, One Act, Quiz Bowl, Choir, Show Choir, SFTS, NHS, Golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? Sophomore English Class
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t stress too much. I’ve found that things have a way of working out in the end.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend college