Student’s Name: Isaias Juarez 

 

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale 

 

Parents Names: Lorenzo and Carla 

Siblings Names/Ages:  Bryan and Nathan                                                       

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football Cross country wrestling track 

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Going home to take a shower 

 

What is your favorite class and why? Construction because we get to go on field trips

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Enjoy your time in school it doesn't last forever   

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? 2 years at northeast 2 at Wayne then police academy

 

