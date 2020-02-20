Meet Ira Lampert

Meet Ira Lampert

Student’s School: Orchard Public School

Parents Names: Shelly Kraft and the late Christopher Lampert

Siblings Names/Ages: Alyssa Schulz 23, Seth Lampert 20

Mitteis Gravel

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Two years powerlifting and two years of one act

What is your favorite memory of high school? Jaden eating dish soap

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Just get through high school

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast Community College to get Associate in Arts degree. 

0
0
0
0
0