Meet Ira Lampert
Student’s School: Orchard Public School
Parents Names: Shelly Kraft and the late Christopher Lampert
Siblings Names/Ages: Alyssa Schulz 23, Seth Lampert 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Two years powerlifting and two years of one act
What is your favorite memory of high school? Jaden eating dish soap
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Just get through high school
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast Community College to get Associate in Arts degree.