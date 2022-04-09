Student’s Name: Hunter Klinetobe
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Mary Klinetobe
Siblings Names/Ages: Harmony 23, Shawn 22, Joslyn 19, Chase 16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, wrestling, football
What is your favorite memory of high school? Graduation but it hasn’t happened yet
What is your favorite class and why? Weight lifting to get stronger
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Zoo trip
What will you miss after you graduate? The food
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to the Northeast for welding. I see myself in 5 years welding for a company
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Mexico for vacation, get the car of my dreams and go around the world.