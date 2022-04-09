Hunter

Student’s Name: Hunter Klinetobe 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

Parents Names: Mary Klinetobe 

CVA

Siblings Names/Ages: Harmony 23, Shawn 22, Joslyn 19, Chase 16 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, wrestling, football 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Graduation but it hasn’t happened yet 

What is your favorite class and why? Weight lifting to get stronger 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Zoo trip 

What will you miss after you graduate? The food 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to the Northeast for welding. I see myself in 5 years welding for a company 

What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Mexico for vacation, get the car of my dreams and go around the world.

