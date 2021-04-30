Student’s Name: Hunter Klabenes
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Mike Klabenes and Alice Klabenes
Siblings Names/Ages: Harper, 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making a milkshake using a rube goldberg machine
What is your favorite class and why? Accounting
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Study and try your best!
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to be an accountant. Five years from now, I hope to be out of college.