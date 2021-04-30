hunter

Student’s Name: Hunter Klabenes

 

Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater

 

Parents Names: Mike Klabenes and Alice Klabenes

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Harper, 15                                                       

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Making a milkshake using a rube goldberg machine

 

What is your favorite class and why? Accounting

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Study and try your best!

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to be an accountant. Five years from now, I hope to be out of college.

 

