Meet Houston Marino
Student’s School: Orchard High School
Parents Names: Denise Ramirez
Siblings Names/Ages: Anthony Marino/19 Lizett Marino/16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Wrestling, Basketball, Track
What is your favorite memory of high school? When I made it to the state track meet and placed it in the 200m.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? That to never give up on your dreams, to keep going.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Pursue a career in HVAC at Northeast Community College. I hope to be owning my own business with an HVAC degree.