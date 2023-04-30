Student’s Name: Hayden Wilkinson
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Ashley
Siblings Names/Ages: Carson 15, Brody 12, Monroe 2, Vaida 7 months.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, FCCLA, wrestling.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Austin Rudolf spelling dumb as dumn.
What is your favorite class and why? World History, it’s a subject that’s easy for me to understand.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Went to a mailbox during school in 4th grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? Sleep schedule
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Workforce in stable condition, living a good life.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydive, snowboarding, go to a dirt rally race.