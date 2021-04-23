Student’s Name: Harlie Bode
School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Ted and Tammy Bode
Siblings Names/Ages: Lexi Bode 16, Kaiden Bode 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track, FFA, One Act, Musical, Student Council, and Jr. Right to Life
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memories are all of my volleyball games with my teammates all throughout high school.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is A&P because it is helping me get a start for college.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Never take anything for granted; it goes by faster than you think.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to go to UNL and UNMC to get my nursing degree. In 5 years I see myself working at BCHC and living the dream.