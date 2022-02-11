Student’s Name: Hannah Mae Vraspir
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Allen and Lisa Vraspir
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, band, choir, musical, FCCLA, one act and yearbook.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite high school memory is probably when I got a big block in a volleyball game and scored, Hailey Horstmann was so excited she almost knocked me over when she hugged me.
What is your favorite class and why? Anatomy and physiology because I think that it is interesting and I want to better understand the functions of the human body.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite elementary memory is when I was learning how to do simple math in Mrs. Clifton’s room and we would put shaving cream on the table and learn how to add and subtract.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my classmates everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to go to college at UNK and get my degree as an audiologist and hopefully be in medical school in the next five years.
What are three things on your bucket list? I want to travel the world, go cliff jumping, and get my medical degree.