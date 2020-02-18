Meet Hannah Schrader
Buy Now

Meet Hannah Schrader

Student's School: Neligh-Oakdale High School

Parent's Names: Erin Schrader

Siblings Names/Ages: Bailey 16 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? 

Track, Volleyball, Speech, One-Act, Student Council, FCCLA and FFA 

What is your favorite memory of high school?  

"Cha Cha real smooth" - Miss Lutjens 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don't turn in your senior research paper 24 days late. 

What are your future plans and where do you hope to be in five years?My future plans are to become an agriculture educator and in five years I hope to be starting teaching in a classroom of my own.

0
0
0
0
0