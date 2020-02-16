Meet Haley Zegers
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic
Parents Names: Mike and Kristen Zegers
Siblings Names/Ages: Kara Funk, 28 years old
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, track, FFA, student council, one act, musical, wrestling, 4-H, jr. right to life, FFA reporter, and choir
What is your favorite memory of high school? 2017 State Range judging in Ogallala, NE
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Get out of your comfort zone and don’t procrastinate!
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I will be attending NECC and plan on transferring to UNL to major in Animal Science. In 5 years I hope to be finishing my education and find a job in my field.