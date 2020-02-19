Meet Haley Fleetwood
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Jamie and Kelli Fleetwood
Siblings Names/Ages: Rebecca, 22; Travis, 20; Kaitlin, 19
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I have participated in band, youth group, Stand For The Silent, choir, quiz bowl, science
quiz bowl, flag corps, One-Act, show choir, National Honor Society, Fellowship of
Christian Athletes, Student Council, Circle of Friends, peer tutoring, volleyball,
basketball, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Beautiful Moving Women Dance Team while in high school.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is making it to state in basketball my junior year.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Enjoy it while it lasts.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I plan to major in Forensic Science with a concentration in crime scene investigation and minor in Criminal Justice. I want to become a forensic scientist.