Meet Hailey Bixler
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Lia Heckert, Randy Bixler, Craig Heckert, and Lorena Bixler
Siblings Names/Ages: Emma Bixler (17), Sadie Heckert (15), Haddi Heckert (12)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I am in band, One Act, cross country, track, musical/play, speech, quiz bowl, FCCLA, and NHS.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Band has given me too many friends and memories to count, and without FCCLA I wouldn't be the person I am today.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? You always have enough time for something if you make it a priority and use time management skills.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to work with artificial intelligence and in five years I hope to be working on my master's degree.