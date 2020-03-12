Hailey Bixler
Donna

Meet Hailey Bixler

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale

Parents Names: Lia Heckert, Randy Bixler, Craig Heckert, and Lorena Bixler 

Siblings Names/Ages: Emma Bixler (17), Sadie Heckert (15), Haddi Heckert (12)

Heckert Mow, Snow, And Tow

What activities did you participate in while in high school? I am in band, One Act, cross country, track, musical/play, speech, quiz bowl, FCCLA, and NHS.

What is your favorite memory of high school? Band has given me too many friends and memories to count, and without FCCLA I wouldn't be the person I am today.

What advice can you offer underclassmen? You always have enough time for something if you make it a priority and use time management skills.

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to work with artificial intelligence and in five years I hope to be working on my master's degree.

