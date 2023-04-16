Student’s Name: Hadley Cheatum
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Dana and Rachael Cheatum
Siblings Names/Ages: Avery 20, Sam 16 What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, FBLA, National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing mario kart at state track.
What is your favorite class and why? Foods and nutrition because we get to cook and bake things.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary would be going to the zoo in 6th grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? After I graduate, I will miss seeing my old friends all the time and playing volleyball and basketball.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on going to the University of South Dakota to major in kinesiology and sports management. In five years, I plan on being in grad school working towards my physical therapy degree.
What are three things on your bucket list?
I want to visit another country, go skydiving, and go bungee jumping.