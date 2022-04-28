Student’s Name: Gus Schwager
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Ruth Schwager and the late Marvin Schwager
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 28, 2022 @ 11:02 pm