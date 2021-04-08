Student’s Name: Griffin Claussen
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Elizabeth and Shannon Hendren, Isaiah LeComte
Siblings Names/Ages: Grayson, 12; Breckin, 11; Keaton, 19; Baylea, 21; Jayden, 23; Alexa, 14; Braidon, 10; Dayton, 3.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country, band, wrestling, track, musical, one act, school play.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to state cross country.
What is your favorite class and why? Shop because I like building things.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t procrastinate.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to Northeast and be employed and happy on my own afterwards.