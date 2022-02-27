Student’s Name: Grace Shabram
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Chad and Tanya Shabram
Siblings Names/Ages: Ashton-20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, band, choir, FFA, FBLA and one-act.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Too many to just put one!
What is your favorite class and why? Any science classes because they are so interesting.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Cooking with Miss Wanek in 3rd grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my class on a daily basis.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending Southeast Community College in Lincoln and getting my associates degree in health sciences to become a radiology technician. In five years, I plan on coming back to the Neligh area and working as a radiology technician in a surrounding hospital.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel, attend the Olympics, and love what I do every single day.