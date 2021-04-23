Student’s Name: Grace Maxwell
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Marjie & Larry Peed, Shawna Hausmann
Siblings Names/Ages: Tyson Peed 24, Tiffany Peed 22, Derek Maxwell 20, Thomas Peed 20, Mya Shipps 18, Isaak Maxwell 14, Cyrus Hausmann 7
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Basketball, Volleyball, Track, Speech, One Acts, Art, Yearbook, FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, Band, Choir.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
I don’t remember.
What is your favorite class and why?
Plant Science, because Mrs. Hilkemier is dope.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Don’t throw chairs.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I’m furthering my education at Wayne State College majoring in psychology.