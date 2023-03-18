Student’s Name: Gavin Longsdorf
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Gavin Longsdorf
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Stacey Kepford
Siblings Names/Ages: Grace 15, Gennadee 10, and Georgie 1
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf and baseball
What is your favorite memory of high school? Lunch
What is your favorite class and why? P.E. because Mr. Davis is cool.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Making food with Mrs. Kinnan
What will you miss after you graduate? Lunch
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Undecided
What are three things on your bucket list? Exceed 200 mph in an automobile, catch a state record fish of an species and throw over 80 mph off the baseball mound.