Student’s Name: Gaven Gilsdorf
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parent’s Names: Melanie and Jason
Siblings Names/Ages: Destiny 26, Pyper 6
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball and powerlifting
What is your favorite memory of high school? Hector sliding across the locker room floor
What is your favorite class and why? Mr. Schutt’s class, because it’s a class with a responsible and respectful teacher.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Andrew and I spilled coffee on each other.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being able to see all my friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? College for mechanical engineering and in five years, almost out of college living normal on the farm.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Canada, go to a different country, going to Hawaii and becoming successful.