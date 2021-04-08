Student’s Name: Garret Belitz
Student’s School: Neligh Oakdale
Parents Names:Matt and Angie
Siblings Names/Ages: Tyson (22) Cole (20) Mallory (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Golf, FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? When landyn fell and slid across the oneill lockerroom and magically slid right under the bench
What is your favorite class and why? Either Shop or Art because they allow me to be creative and work on projects of my choice and seeing the final product in both classes is extremely satisfying
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be you and try not to be totally influenced by your surrounding peers
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Wayne State College and majoring in Art Education and in 5 years i would like to see myself out of college and hopefully teaching and maybe coaching in a small town