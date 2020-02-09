Meet Gage Switzer
Student’s School: Orchard Public High School
Parents Names: Brian and Lindsey Switzer
Siblings Names/Ages: Taelyn-16, Ruger-13, Houston- 17
What activities did you participate in while in high school Football/Basketball/Track
What is your favorite memory of high school? I do not have one.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?Do what you think is best for you.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Workforce right away, in five years hopefully still welding away.