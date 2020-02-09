Meet Gage Nilson
Student’s School: Ewing Public School
Parents Names: Misty Nilson
Siblings Names/Ages: Dakota 27, Kyra 16, Talya 13, Taylen 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Track, Football, Basketball, and one act
What is your favorite memory of high school? Placing in a track meet
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t procrastinate
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to either UNL, UNK, Southeast or some other college I can’t think of right now. I hope to be in a job that I make a lot of money.