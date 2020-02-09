Gage Nilson

Meet Gage Nilson

Student’s School: Ewing Public School

Parents Names: Misty Nilson

Siblings Names/Ages: Dakota 27, Kyra 16, Talya 13, Taylen 11

Hoof Man

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Track, Football, Basketball, and one act

What is your favorite memory of high school? Placing in a track meet 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t procrastinate

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to either UNL, UNK, Southeast or some other college I can’t think of right now. I hope to be in a job that I make a lot of money.

