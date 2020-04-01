Meet Gage Dawson
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Troy and Heather Dawson
Siblings Names/Ages: Grant White (21) Taylor White (23)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, Football, Cross Country, FBLA, NHS, One Act, Golf, Track, Band, Quiz Bowl
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory in high school was going to state basketball with my brothers and making it
to the championship.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? My advice to underclassmen would be to enjoy it while you can, participate in extracurriculars,
and try your best. You only go through high school once, so make the most of it. High school can open a lot of doors for you and is where you start to decide what you want to do with your life. Do your best with it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to go to Wayne State College. In 5 years I hope to find a career I love and be graduating college.