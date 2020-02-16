Meet Gage Clifton
Student’s School: Orchard Public School
Parents Names: Ben And DeAnna Clifton
Siblings Names/Ages: Peyton Clifton-20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, Golf, NHS
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing sports and messing around with my classmates
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Have fun and make memories. High school goes fast
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend UNL and get a bachelor’s degree in finance.