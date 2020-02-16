Gage Clifton

Meet Gage Clifton

Student’s School: Orchard Public School

Parents Names: Ben And DeAnna Clifton 

Siblings Names/Ages: Peyton Clifton-20                                                 

Bank of Orchard

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, Golf, NHS

What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing sports and messing around with my classmates

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Have fun and make memories. High school goes fast 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend UNL and get a bachelor’s degree in finance. 

1
0
0
0
0