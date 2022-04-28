Gabriel

Student’s Name: Gabriel Gamez 

Student’s School: Summerland Bobcats 

Parents Names: Juan Gamez, Yadira Mendoza 

Siblings Names/Ages: Yadira 12 years old, natalia 25 years old         Alan 22, Juan 22                                               

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, track

What is your favorite memory of high school? Alex borrowing pop from Mrs. Eickholt and never returning it back. 

What is your favorite class and why? P.E because it was always fun 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school?

Nap time 

What will you miss after you graduate? My friends and now having many responsibilities 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’m taking a year off so I can be sure of what I want to be, then I will go to Northeast.

What are three things on your bucket list? Travel around the world and make a lot of money. 

