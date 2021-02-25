Student’s Name: Felicia Short
Student’s School: Elkhorn valley
Parents Names: Georgette Kistner, Wesly Short
Siblings Names/Ages: Avenly Short, Rider Short, Maverick Short
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
FFA, Basketball, Track
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Was prom sophomore year
What is your favorite class and why?
Healthy relationships and parenting because those classes helped me see what it is going to be like as an adult and I also just had a lot of fun in these classes
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Do all your homework and don’t miss a lot of days of school
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I’m not for sure on if I’m going to college but if I do go it will be at northeast community college and in five years I hope to have my own place.