Meet Faith Kinney
School: Pope john XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Josh and Maria Kinney
Siblings Names/Ages: Cale Kinney, 15 and Brooke Kinney, 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball, 4 years; track, 4 years; dance, 4 years; one act, 4 years; choir, 2 years; junior right to life, 2 years; 4-H, 4 years
What is your favorite memory of high school?
March for Life in Washington D.C. this year.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Everything you do now will pay off in the future.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending University of Nebraska at Kearney for nursing and participating in the Kearney Health Opportunities Program. After 2 years in Kearney, I’ll move on to UNMC. In 5 years, I hope to have graduated and be working on building my career and possibly be starting a family.