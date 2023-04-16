Student’s Name: Ethan Andrew Hinkle
Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents Names: Luke and Jessica Hinkle
Siblings Names/Ages: Austin Hinkle (16) and Braedon Hinkle (12)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, golf, one act, speech, quiz bowl, National Honor Society, cyber patriots, Spanish club.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When Jack forgot his instrument on the bus at NVC Band and ran after it yelling Rhonda’s name.
What is your favorite class and why? History, because I find learning about the past really interesting and kind of fun.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Riding bikes all over town and making ramps for them while we were building our house.What will you miss after you graduate? Having fun with all my teammates in sporting events and everything else I’m involved in.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’m going to the University of Nebraska Omaha to become an architectural engineer. In five years I hope to be graduating with my masters degree and joining the workforce in one of the big engineering firms in Omaha.
What are three things on your bucket list? To visit Europe, to visit my uncle in Alaska, to visit Australia.