Student’s Name: Erica Brown
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Shannon and Vicki Brown
Siblings Names/Ages: Abby (16)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, FBLA, Golf, National Honor Society, pep band, concert band, jazz band, marching band, one act, speech
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making state speech and state golf.
What is your favorite class and why?
My favorite classes were my EDU 150, 250, & 275 classes with Mrs. Knust through Wayne State College. These classes were so much fun and allowed me to get some of my college classes done before I went to college. Mrs. Knust made these classes fun and allowed the students in these classes to have a choice in what they wanted to learn and how they wanted to learn. We also got to observe teachers in the classroom and how they manage their classrooms.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Nap time in Kindergarten
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing my classmates everyday. We’ve all grown up together so it will be weird to wake up and know that I won’t get to see them everyday like I am used to.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending Chadron State College. I am joining their 3:1 Agricultural Education Transfer program where I will attend CSC for 3 years and then transfer to UNL for my last year of college. In 5 years I hope to be teaching in my own classroom and getting accustomed to the workforce. I would also like to go back to school to start the process of getting my masters degree.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Get my real estate license and become a real estate agent on the side. 2. Travel the world including all 50 states. 3. Be financially stable enough to build my dream home.