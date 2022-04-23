Erica

Student’s Name: Erica Bacon 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School 

Parents Names: Kevin & Angie Bacon 

Siblings Names/Ages: Older Siblings Dallis Smith, Koby Smith & Kaylee Bacon           

What activities did you participate in while in high school? 3 1/2 years of art, 3 years of basketball and cross country, 1 year of volleyball and track, and yearbook. 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Stealing Aubrey’s spot in Mrs. Roods room then getting hit in the head with books 

What is your favorite class and why? 3rd period study hall because I like the peace and quiet 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? The bus ride home because I always got a snake when I got home 

What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss picking on Aubrey and going to Mrs. Roods room 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

I truly don’t know at the moment 

What are three things on your bucket list? I don’t want to live in Nebraska, I want to travel the world, and just to have fun 

