Student’s Name: Emma Lea Ruterbories
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic
Parents Names: Paul and Erin Ruterbories
Siblings Names/Ages: Chelsy- 32, Jacob- 31, Morgan- 30, Ellie- 16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Junior Right to Life,
volleyball, basketball, NHS,
one act, speech, musical.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to state one act.
What is your favorite class and why? Medical Terminology, because since it is distance learning, I was able to meet many new people.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
When my sister accidentally broke Cale’s arm at recess and we all thought he was fine. The next day he showed up to school with a cast on his arm.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss all of the good laughs that my class had together and my second-period study hall with only my sister and me.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I will be going to college at Wayne State and majoring in Pre-Medicine. In five years, I hope to be starting my master’s degree and workingtowards becoming an OB/GYN.
What are three things on your bucket list? Get really good at snowboarding, go to Bali, build my dream house.