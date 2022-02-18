Student’s Name: Emma Kerkman
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Kelly and Amy Kerkman
Siblings Names/Ages: Andy; 24 - Allison 22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, choir, one-act, FFA, FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to state volleyball sophomore year.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is either choir or English with Ms. Schnieder. It’s fun and laid back.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary was math money mall in first grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss going to all of the high school games and seeing all of my friends. What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending the University of Sioux Falls and majoring in elementary education. In five years, I hope to see myself finishing college and starting my teaching career.
What are three things on your bucket list? Traveling somewhere tropical, become successful, and go skydiving.