Meet Emma Hollenback
Student’s School: Ewing
Parents Names: Levi and Ashley Hollenback
Siblings Names/Ages: no siblings
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball-4 years, Volleyball-3 years, One acts- 4 years, FCCLA-4 years, Dafy- 2 years, Rodeo with NHSRA- 4 years, choir- 3 years, band-4 years, FBLA- 4 years
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to state in volleyball and basketball.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your homework and pay attention in class, you should pass then.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to college at NCTA in Curtis, Nebraska. I plan to graduate as a Veterinary Technician and also be certified in Artificial Insemination. After college, I plan to live in the Curtis area and find a job at Vet clinic in the area.